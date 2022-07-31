Titles races heating up in Devon Cricket League

A crucial 26-run victory for Uplyme & Lyme Regis keeps their faint title hopes alive in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Hosting bottom club Upottery, Uplyme struggled to 168/9 with the bat but the bowling unit took over to dismiss Upottery for 142. Uplyme are fourth in the table but just 12 points behind leaders Sidmouth 2nds.

Axminster Town endured a day to forget at top side Exwick in F Division East. Andrew Guppy scored 32 for Axminster but partners were non-existent, as they were skittled out for just 55. Exwick reached their target for the loss of just two wickets.

Honiton suffered a painful 151-run loss at Thorverton 2nds in E Division East. Ben Coe (82) and Grant Squire (66) were the main scorers for the hosts, who reached 280/7. Only captain Dave Haysom (24) was able to pass twenty for Honiton, as they were bowled out for 129.

It continues to be a season of toil in the A Division for Seaton and Kilmington. The long wait for a Seaton win continues after they went down to a seven-wicket defeat at Budleigh Salterton, although a tidy unbeaten 52 from Ben Morgan did give the club some cheer.

Kilmington are one place above Seaton in the table and they came so close to an upset at home to Thorverton. Harry Johnstone hit a half-century and there were decent contributions from Oscar Oborn-Corby (26), Josh Short (25), Josh Cann (27) and Tom Gooding (28), as Kilmington set a total of 234/9.

Short and Robert Crabb both took two wickets each in the reply but Thorverton were able to creep over the line because of a stoic 194 no from Alistair Chilcott. Kilmington host Seaton in a massive game this weekend.

At the top of the DCL pile, it was a significant day in the Premier Division and Tiverton Heathcoat moved within four points of leaders North Devon after a dominant 107-run victory over Sidmouth. North Devon suffered a surprise nine-wicket loss at Cornwood, opening the door of hope to the teams below them.