Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running Archant

Whilst many running events were postponed around the UK, the Bath Half Marathon went ahead with the event staged on the third Sunday of March, writes Hamish Spence.

The numbers of competitors were down to around 6,200 this year, with just four SRC Members participating; John Keast, Toby Garrick, Catherine Hilton and Kirsteen Welch.

For Toby, this was the first half marathon he had taken part, so, knowing that he had only recently recovered from illness he achieved a remarkable time.

He did himself proud while also raising funds for Shelter.

He crossed the line in a chip time of 1:17:55 which saw him as the first mighty green over the line and 130th overall.

Kirsteen was back on the track for the first time since her mountain adventures and trying out road running instead of the off-road mountain multi terrains.

She took the 157th place overall to be the sixth lady to finishing in a time of 1:19:15.

John was thrilled to have only taken 1:39:21 to claim the 1,054th spot.

Well done, to Catherine who ran the route with Sister and sister-in-law, crossed the line in 5,342nd position and took 2:24:45 doing it.

Catherine said: “I am very proud of her achievement, but it was fantastic to see the mighty green shirt of Kirsteen who flew past and lapped me!

“Kirsteen only had about two miles to go and I had another lap to complete!”