Tough medal marathons at Axe Cliff

Published: 1:27 PM June 7, 2021

Well, our lovely ladies from Axe Cliff Golf Club drew the short straw with the weather last Wednesday having to play in the rain.

It was the First Round of the Axe Cliff Cup, which is a tough series of five medal rounds and the Cup goes to the lady with the best aggregate of three cards.

The winners, who managed the wet conditions the best, were Sandra Walker first with a net 79, closely followed by Jo Donmall with 80 leaving Caroline Bond, who hates playing in the rain. Taking 3rd place with 90. Good luck with the other rounds ladies.

The Seniors had better fortune last Friday in beautiful sunshine with many getting their shorts out of the wardrobe to compete in a full field in their First Round of the Masters - I thought it was a knobbly knee competition.

Unlike the ladies, the seniors have to battle it out over four medal rounds, just like the Major in Augusta but not over consecutive days - it is usually held over three weeks to let the Seniors recover.

It’s a tough competition to win, as you can't miss a round and you have to finish each hole. The fellow I feel sorry for is Nigel Garwood, as he loses so many balls but like a true military man, he won’t give up!

Not surprisingly, we had some fine scores from some quality in-form players with Nigel Pritchard in the lead following a solid net 69. Kyle Phillpots and Paul McGuire are close behind with 71, and robust Andy Hopgood will be one to watch on 72.

Our team went to Vivary Park last Thursday in Taunton, which is a difficult Course with a lot of holes tree-lined making it difficult, at times, to see the wood from the trees, literally.

Not for 86 year-old Geoff Hughes, however, with his new set of teeth and. his partner, as they won their match by 1 hole but the team went down 4-2 overall. All to play for in the home return lads. This week we are entertaining Exminster at home.