Tough times for Millwey firsts but the ressies earn draw

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:50 PM December 6, 2021
Life for Mark Turner, Millwey's Manager, becomes more difficult week on week as no eleven players are ever the same through injury and unavailability. 

Saturday's game at South Zeal was a prime example. Travelling with only 12 players, including several youngsters, Millwey went down to a painful 9-1 defeat. 

Shane Featherstone headed in the consolation for ‘Rise’ but further injuries to the depleted ranks made it a comfortable day for the home side, who travel to Cloakham Lawn for the reserve fixture on Saturday. 

There was brighter news for Millwey 2nds, who were more than good value for their point earned in the 2-2 draw with City Raiders. 

Jack Bennett threaded a lovely pass for Mark Pike to open the scoring for ‘Rise’ but the visitors levelled with a fantastic strike just before half-time. 

The Raiders then snatched the lead and were heading for the points when Bennett equalised with a sensational effort from distance.  

