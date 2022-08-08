News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Tough week on the greens for Feniton bowlers

Roger Smith

Published: 1:30 PM August 8, 2022
Feniton BC

In the men’s over 60s league, the Hawks narrowly lost against Culm Vale A by 30-34. The winning rink was D Sanders, J Skinner and K Lovering 17-15. The Eagles lost on both rinks to Madeira C by 30-41. 

The ladies travelled to Okehampton in the Ladies Triples League and lost on both rinks by 30-40. 

The mixed team lost to Honiton in the East of Exe League by 57-64. The only winning rink was P Eels, D Bowden, A Murdoch and B Cann 22-8. 

However, the mixed team enjoyed a good friendly match against Tiverton West End winning on all rinks by 74-51. The winning rinks were J Hoffman, D Coyne and V Murdoch 22-10, R Hofffman, J Smith and A Kury 20-14, A Coyne, L Ley and G Phillips 18-15 and J Livings, D Bowden and R Lovering 14-12. 

On Sunday, the members enjoyed an informal President's Day. 

