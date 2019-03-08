Advanced search

Tuesday Mixed fun better-ball success for Oxenham and Ward

PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 23 May 2019

Golf club and ball

This week's Tuesday Mixed format was a fun better-ball, with the better score on every hole, except holes six, 12 and 18 when both scores counted, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Whilst the weather was slightly better than the forecasted rain, it was very cold and winter thermals were needed again.

With an excellent score of 48 points, the winners were Lesley Oxenham and John Ward, followed in second place by Linda Northover and Harry Lawrence with 46 points.

Third and fourth places both scored 45 points and on countback Vicki Rogers and Keith Crane narrowly pushed Maureen Lawrence and Steve Leyland into fourth place.

The previous week an old favourite format- a Honiton Waltz four-ball team event was organised, with one score to count on hole one, two scores on hole two, three scores on hole three, with this sequence repeated throughout the round.

The sunny weather was ideal for some good scores, though the fast greens caught a few people out.

Coping best with the conditions were Linda McLaughlin, Pam Knibb, Paul Ritchie and Cyril Dann, scoring an impressive 80 points.

Second place, with 77 points, went to Vicki and Barry Rogers and Liz and Ken Wood. Third place went to Cathy Uttley, Georgie Hope-Edwards, Keith Ham and Roger Edwards.

Tuesday Mixed fun better-ball success for Oxenham and Ward

