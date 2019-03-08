Advanced search

Tuesday Mixed victory for Vicki Rogers and Brian Hoepelman.

PUBLISHED: 09:26 19 July 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

There was an excellent turnout for the latest Tuesday Mixed competition, with 42 players taking part, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format was a Rye Foursomes. As for Greensomes, both players tee off, but prior to play the partners decide who will play the second shot on the odd numbered holes, the other playing the second shot on the even numbered holes.

Either drive can be chosen and play continues taking alternate shots.

The runaway victors, scoring a very impressive 43 points, were Vicki Rogers and Brian Hoepelman.

Penny Blackburn and Paul Hill took second place with 38 points, closely followed by Susan Hyde and Cyril Dann with 37 points.

The final two prizes were decided on count-back, both scoring 33 points, with Vera and Alan Richardson just beating Sue Ritchie and Ken Wood.

With so many members taking part, it was a busy evening for our new caterer Emma.

She provided us with a lovely varied menu choice and everyone enjoyed their meal and the social atmosphere which is a highlight of the Tuesday Mixed.

