Two more first solos at Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.

PUBLISHED: 19:42 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 23 July 2019

Stirling Melhuish and Emma Kendall, both of whom are now solo glider pilots at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER.

Congratulations to Emma Kendall from Exeter and to Stirling Melhuish from Tiverton, who completed their respective first solo glider flights this week at North Hill airfield, writes Jill Harmer.

Emma who works at the Met Office, has also just completed her first power solo flight following an intensive Air League scholarship at Tayside Aviation.

Her glider training suffered a small set back in the Spring following a skiing injury, but Emma is now back to full strength and after further check flights from Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC), instructor Simon Leeson, she flew a K21 club two-seater solo on Saturday.

Stirling has been a member of DSGC for a few years and has recently felt invigorated to complete the training syllabus to solo.

Following a period of flying cross-country in a two-seater and becoming an accomplished winch driver volunteering to help on many of our group evenings, Stirling decided that he wanted to complete his training to fly solo, so after a refresher of the training and some further check flights with DSGC Instructor John Burrow, he flew a K21 Club two-seater solo on Wednesday.

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

