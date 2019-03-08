Upottery Primary School team crowned Devon rounders champions!

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

The Year 6 rounders team from Upottery Primary School have become the best rounders team in the county after triumphing in the Devon Summer School Games held at the Exeter Arena last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Eleven pupils from Falcon class, had competed over numerous weeks to reach the Devon Summer School Games Finals and they won their place at the Exeter Arena event by winning a dramatic contest back in May - edging out Withycombe Primary School, Exmouth after 27 extra time balls!

The youngsters batted, fielded and umpired with real distinction and won all seven of their matches to become county champions.

Upottery head teacher, Chris Legg, said: "The children were incredible ambassadors for Upottery and East Devon; they demonstrated resilience, respect, care and co-operation with one another; and after many matches against the other Devon regions, our team was crowned Devon Champions!"