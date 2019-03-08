Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Upottery Primary School team crowned Devon rounders champions!

PUBLISHED: 14:06 23 July 2019

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

The Year 6 rounders team from Upottery Primary School have become the best rounders team in the county after triumphing in the Devon Summer School Games held at the Exeter Arena last month.

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOLUpottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Eleven pupils from Falcon class, had competed over numerous weeks to reach the Devon Summer School Games Finals and they won their place at the Exeter Arena event by winning a dramatic contest back in May - edging out Withycombe Primary School, Exmouth after 27 extra time balls!

The youngsters batted, fielded and umpired with real distinction and won all seven of their matches to become county champions.

Upottery head teacher, Chris Legg, said: "The children were incredible ambassadors for Upottery and East Devon; they demonstrated resilience, respect, care and co-operation with one another; and after many matches against the other Devon regions, our team was crowned Devon Champions!"

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Upottery Primary School team crowned Devon rounders champions!

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

AVRs Chet Gillsepie wins the Dalwood 10k meeting

AVRs at the 2019 Dalwood 10k meeting. Picture AVR

Honiton ladies bowl to success in Over-50s League meeting with Pinces Gardens

Members of Honiton Bowling Club manned their stand at Honiton’s Charter Day, inviting people to come and join us at our open day and learn to bowl. Picture HONITON BOWLLS CLUB

Short and Garner hit half centuries in Kilmington home win over Chudleigh

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Youngsters thank Lifeboat crew for saving fellow students

Archie presents the cheque to Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists