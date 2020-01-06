Vernon Gillard leads Honiton RC contingent home at the Axmouth Challenge

Honiton Running Club members at the Axmouth Challenge meeting. Picture HRC Archant

Last Sunday several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took the short journey to Axmouth to take part in the Axmouth Challenge, writes Judy Davey.

There are several races of varying lengths on offer including 9.2 miles, 5.3 miles, three miles and one mile.

Most of the HRC contingency took on the 9.2 miles and the first home for the club was Vernon Gillard who finished 17th in a time of 1:13:02.

Next back was Howard Bidmead who came 30th in 1:18:37. Hadleigh Davies had worked his way through from the back of the pack, overtaking club mates as he went, to eventually come 34th in 1:20:17.

Judy Davey finished directly behind 14 seconds later with her husband, Steve Davey, hot on her heels 51 seconds after her. There was a short gap of HRC runners then with Roger Saunders coming 41st in 1:24:10. Rebecca Stevens came 42nd in 1:25:12.

Martin Killick came 44th in 1:25:41, having enjoyed the race followed by Rachel Hennessey in 48th place in 1:26:14 who didn't!

Luke Holway confessed that he has enjoyed indulging over Christmas, but was pleased he completed the race coming 62nd place in 1:33:01.

New Honiton runner, Jenny Lidster had a great run coming 74th in 1:39:46. The race is made up of several loops and is predominantly on road although the off road parts were extremely muddy and slippery. The race was won by Robert Mann in 56:08 and there were 85 finishers.

Several Honiton runners took part in the five mile race with Alasdair Moffett leading them home to come fourth overall in 46:43.

Sean Corbett followed, finishing sixth in 54:34 and Kate Harding came ninth in 55:41. Mandy Ward completed the HRC line-up to come 14th in 1:00:58.

Ross Wayne won the race in 40:50 and there were 19 finishers. The race consists of the first loop of the longer race including all of the off-road muddy parts!

Emily and Gabriella Pepper took part in the one mile race. Emily, aged nine, finished in 11:36 with her old sister finishing in 13:14.

Runners were greeted with some warming refreshments upon their return.