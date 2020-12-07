Golf is ready for the restart

Axe Cliff looking majestic Archant

Axe Cliff looking stunning in the winter

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Golf from the sky Golf from the sky

Great News from Axe Cliff Golf Club, as the first competition is booked in for a return to golf.

The clubhouse and bar won’t be open but takeaways will be available to support the club, writes Dave Bruce.

The wonderful “Topflite” Drone has continued his watch on our lovely Course.

In TF’s first picture, looking from the Sea, over the Jurassic Coast and Undercliff, we have a fabulous view, in the bottom left corner, of our infamous 16th Green, which is at the bottom of a huge slope.

Memorial for Dawn Stewart Memorial for Dawn Stewart

This is the bit of the Course that the public can see from the Town. In the top right quarter you can see the 15th Green with the 16th Tee further back on its right. Just left of the 15th Green you have the small 9th green, of the first Par 5 hole, over 540 yards.

In the second picture TF has captured, my “normal” first drive (I wish) on the 17th of some 210 yards, stopping just before the ridge, leaving about 150 yards, or 7 iron, to the green. On the left one can partially see the Clubhouse again surrounded by trees and bushes and the first green in the middle right surrounded by four bunkers, In the top left quarter you have an amazing view of the beautiful River Axe and Wetlands. It’s high tide, so you can’t see the late medieval fishing boat just SW of this 14th Century, once a major Port,

The third picture is of the lovely memorial area that is looked after by our caring Ladies Section for the longstanding tribute and memory of the late Dawn Stewart. Dawn was a long-time member of the section and a former Captain. I remember her as a formidable character and very active member. She and her husband Ian lived in Seaton, running a Care Home for many years. I, and Sandra Walker, think it was called Ashbury House, which was on the corner of Fore Street and the Underfleet. Before that, they spent many years working abroad. Ian was an agronomist. They left Ashbury House and went to live in Seafield Road. When Ian died, Dawn moved to Ryalls Court and when she died, she left a bequest to our Ladies Section, hence the cherry tree, her favourite, was planted in this pretty little area just off the third green. The garden area around it has lovingly developed over the years, much to Dawn’s approval, I am sure.