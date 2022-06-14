Whimple waltz continues with another cricket victory

Whimple maintained their 100% record at the top of D Division East in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League but they were made to work hard in a tense nine-run victory at North Devon 2nds.

Whimple stuttered horribly through the batting top order and were in serious trouble at 11/4 and 25/5. The innings was rescued by a superb 100 from David Drury, ably supported by the likes of David Culshaw (40), Henry Gordon Lennox (31) and Brad Smith (28).

After such a poor start, the Whimple total of 253/9 was a great outcome but North Devon responded with a strong opening to their reply, and looked in control on 180/3. Whimple turned their fortunes with two slick run outs and eventually managed to keep their hosts down to a finish of 244/8. Greig Benson and Smith both took two wickets each.

Honiton produced a terrific performance with bat and ball to defeat Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by 53 runs.

A fine 111 from opener Dave Haysom set the tone for Honiton and he was backed up by number three Nathan Groves scoring a patient 62 in a total of 277/8. The visitors never really threatened to reach the total, finishing on 224/8. Robert Ingham took 3 for 26 with the ball.

Axminster Town broke their losing run in F Division East with an outstanding six-wicket victory at home to Sidbury.

Owen Enticott was on fire with the ball, finishing with tremendous figures of five for 44, as the visitors were bowled out for 192, despite reaching 100 for the loss of just one wicket.

Enticott also scored 20 with the bat but the main men were Andrew Guppy reaching 50 and Paul Miller’s excellent unbeaten 84, as Axminster cruised to victory.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis CC are just four points behind leaders Sandford 2nds in C Division East, despite going down to a seven-wicket defeat at Braunton.

Martin Langford (30) and Sam Farrow (34) were the main batting threat for Uplyme, who recorded a disappointing total of 152 all out, as Braunton comfortably chased down the target.