Whimple wonders win the Whiteways Cup

Whimple Cricket Club recently celebrated victory in the Whiteways Cup after defeating Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare in the short-format tournament.

The victory was made even sweeter by the performance of talented young bowler Olivia Woollam, who came into the side late and produced a Player of the Tournament display.

Olivia wasn’t originally playing but the club had a player short, and she came in to take important wickets in the semi-final and the final as well.

James Woollam, Whimple CC Chairman and Olivia’s dad, said: “Olivia was the only girl in the team on the day and a fantastic day for the club. I’m obviously very proud of Olivia and a really good showcase of junior cricket.

“Our overseas player from Australia, Brad Smith, also had a great tournament and has made a terrific contribution to the club. He also made a fine catch off Olivia’s bowling in the semi-final.