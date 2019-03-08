Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 April 2019

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Archant

Torbay Motor Club are hosting three days of thrilling motorsport action over the Easter weekend, culminating in a ‘taster’ event that is open to newcomers and novices who’d like to try their hand at club motorsport, writes Rupert Barker.

What looks an action-packed weekend begins on Saturday (April 20), running into Sunday, with the staging of the opening rounds of the 2019 1st Choice Finishes ASWMC Autocross Championship.

Then, on Easter Monday, the club will run a loose-surface 'Taster Autotest' at the same venue, which is open to anyone – club membership and competition licences are not required, and entrants with no previous experience will be given membership of Torbay Motor Club for the day. All three events are supported by CRH Plant Ltd.

The Spring Autocross has a healthy entry of nearly 50 drivers, all bar one entered on both days' competition, with competitors coming from across the Westcountry and some as far afield as Hampshire, Pembrokeshire and Hertfordshire. Likely contenders for overall honours are the reigning 2018 Association of South Western Motor Clubs (ASWMC) Autocross champion, Honiton's Kieran Anderson, Newton Abbot resident Simon Ford and Pembrokeshire's Richard Davies.

There is hot competition in the other capacity classes, with the two standard road car classes alone boasting 16 entrants between them, with most other classes having at least five or six competitors vying for honours. The cars entered vary from standard road cars with minimal modifications to the four-wheel drive turbocharged machines of Alan Holly (Mitsubishi Evo) and John Rigden (Subaru Impreza).

The events will be held at White Slade, Worhams Lane, Wilmington with the venue postcode being EX13 7EU. The route to the venue will be signed from the main A35 Honiton to Axminster road, signposted 'Dalwood and Stockland', onto Worhams Lane.

Entry on the day is free; children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Food and refreshments are available all day.

Regulations and entry forms are available to view and download on the Torbay Motor Club website at https://www.torbaymotorclub.co.uk/events/

Torbay Motor Club supports Budleigh and District Hospice Care and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Web links: https://www.hospiscarebudleigh.org/ and https://www.daat.org/

Most Read

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans to convert Honiton’s long-closed Liquid Assets shop into a home are refused

Terry Farebrother of Liquid Assets, pictured in 2010. Picture: Terry Ife ref mhh 2794-42-10TI

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans to convert Honiton’s long-closed Liquid Assets shop into a home are refused

Terry Farebrother of Liquid Assets, pictured in 2010. Picture: Terry Ife ref mhh 2794-42-10TI

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Honiton Under-8s continue to show real development

Some of the Honiton RFC Under-8s. Picture HRFC

AVR quartet run well at Brighton

AVRs at the Brighton Marathon. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

Axe Cliff seniors net whitewash win over visiting Charminster

The memorial on the beach at Normandy. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Honiton projects to bid for Dragon’s Den-style funding

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists