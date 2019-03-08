Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER Archant

Torbay Motor Club are hosting three days of thrilling motorsport action over the Easter weekend, culminating in a ‘taster’ event that is open to newcomers and novices who’d like to try their hand at club motorsport, writes Rupert Barker.

What looks an action-packed weekend begins on Saturday (April 20), running into Sunday, with the staging of the opening rounds of the 2019 1st Choice Finishes ASWMC Autocross Championship.

Then, on Easter Monday, the club will run a loose-surface 'Taster Autotest' at the same venue, which is open to anyone – club membership and competition licences are not required, and entrants with no previous experience will be given membership of Torbay Motor Club for the day. All three events are supported by CRH Plant Ltd.

The Spring Autocross has a healthy entry of nearly 50 drivers, all bar one entered on both days' competition, with competitors coming from across the Westcountry and some as far afield as Hampshire, Pembrokeshire and Hertfordshire. Likely contenders for overall honours are the reigning 2018 Association of South Western Motor Clubs (ASWMC) Autocross champion, Honiton's Kieran Anderson, Newton Abbot resident Simon Ford and Pembrokeshire's Richard Davies.

There is hot competition in the other capacity classes, with the two standard road car classes alone boasting 16 entrants between them, with most other classes having at least five or six competitors vying for honours. The cars entered vary from standard road cars with minimal modifications to the four-wheel drive turbocharged machines of Alan Holly (Mitsubishi Evo) and John Rigden (Subaru Impreza).

The events will be held at White Slade, Worhams Lane, Wilmington with the venue postcode being EX13 7EU. The route to the venue will be signed from the main A35 Honiton to Axminster road, signposted 'Dalwood and Stockland', onto Worhams Lane.

Entry on the day is free; children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Food and refreshments are available all day.

Regulations and entry forms are available to view and download on the Torbay Motor Club website at https://www.torbaymotorclub.co.uk/events/

Torbay Motor Club supports Budleigh and District Hospice Care and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Web links: https://www.hospiscarebudleigh.org/ and https://www.daat.org/