Win on the road for Honiton Hippos

Honiton Town made the long trip to play Torridgeside on the weekend and secured a battling victory that lifted the Hippos above their hosts in the Peninsula League table.

Bleak weather and a constant drizzle greeted both sides in Great Torrington, but that had no impact on players from both sides, as the game opened with a terrific tempo.

Aaron Doble defied the conditions with a delicious long-range pass that picked out the run of Blake Freemantle, who demonstrated a sublime touch and no shortage skill to perfectly set up Danny Bailey for a fine opening goal from Honiton.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, although Honiton were making the better chances, but it was Torridgeside who made the best opportunity when Luke Ashford was forced to make a good save down to his right-hand post. It was the home side who did find the net on the 24th minute. Both teams battled for the rest of the half, but it remained all square at half-time.

Not for the first time this season, Honiton found the home glovesman in good form. Substitute Harry Leisk was a thorn in the side on the right wing for the home side. Town pressure was rewarded in the 74th minute when a shot was handled on the line.

The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and giving the Torridgeside player his marching orders. Up stepped Bailey, putting it past the diving keeper into the bottom corner.

Honiton Town face League Two side Exeter City in 2nd round of the St Luke’s Devon Bowl on Wednesday night at 7.30pm at Washbrook Meadows, home of Fellow SW Peninsula side Ottery St Mary.

Hippos vice chair, Andrew Symonds said: “We are very grateful to everyone involved at Ottery for answering our cry for help to put on this game against Exeter. They have been tremendous in their support.”

Entry for the game will be cash on the gate, which also opens from 6pm, and will be £5 per adult and £3 for U16s and concessions. A family ticket of £10 is available for two adults with two children.

