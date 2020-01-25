Wincanton Races all set for big Thursday meeting

Horse racing generic picture Archant

Wincanton Racecourse's fixture this Thursday (January 30), will pay tribute to two horsemen who were renowned for their ways with horses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The John Honeyball Memorial Novices' Chase will remember the popular trainer who was known for his talent in managing difficult horses.

He was best known for breaking in and training the notoriously difficult The Dikler to win a point-to-point. The Dikler went on to win the 1973 Gold Cup for Fulke Walwyn and used to return to Honeyball for eight weeks in the summer.

Honeyball's son Anthony, now a leading trainer based at Beaminster, Dorset, said: "Dad was respected for his talent, he could help any horse our and got sent difficult horses from plenty of top yards. He loved three-mile chasers and would have a handful of winners each year.

"He was a good people person and he always had immaculate manners. In my career he loved to see me do well as a jockey and a trainer and like any parent, he would drop everything and always support me."

The Stewart Tory Memorial Hunter Chase is now in its 31st year and is held in the fondest regard by the region's racing stalwarts.

The late Stewart Tory was a leading amateur rider in the 1920s, winning over one hundred point-to-point races. He also served as a steward at Wincanton for many years.

In 1989 the race was run for the first time as a race for amateur riders, with Percy's nephew Anthony winning the inaugural Stewart Tory Memorial Trophy before he turned professional.

Wincanton Racecourse general manager Huw Williams said: "We are honoured to be staging two races celebrating the life and times of two such well known horsemen from the South West in both the professional and amateur games. We are very much looking forward to welcoming friends and family of both John Honeyball and Stewart Tory to the races next Thursday."

There are seven races on the card and they also include the Unique Financial Planning Handicap Chase for the Dick Hunt Trophy.

Pre-booked tickets are available from £12, gates open at 11am with the first of seven races off at 1.10pm.