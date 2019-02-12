Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wincanton takes centre stage on Saturday with racing back on track

PUBLISHED: 13:06 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 12 February 2019

Horse racing generic picture

Horse racing generic picture

Archant

It’s all systems go for Wincanton Racecourse this Saturday (February 16) and a terrific day of top class sport is in prospect, writes Lucy Johnson.

Racing was given the green light to resume in Britain today (Wednesday) after six blank days following an outbreak of equine influenza.

Now, all roads in the Westcountry look set to lead to the Somerset track where colossal entries have been received across its eight race card, including 13 for its eagerly anticipated Betway Kingwell Hurdle. The track will also run the prestigious Listed Mares Chase, which has been moved from Exeter following it was abandoned on Sunday.

General manager Huw Williams said: “It’s great to be back racing, and we have a real treat for racegoers with a superb day of racing in prospect. There are several notable horses entered, including many who may go on to race at the Cheltenham Festival. We’re delighted that racing is back, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people here to come and enjoy a terrific day out, that is right up there with Somerset’s best.”

The highlight on the card is the grade 2 Betway Kingwell Hurdle, a race of huge significance that puts the county in the sporting limelight. It’s widely regarded as a trial for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, which is run at the Cheltenham Festival in less than four weeks’ time and the country’s slickest and best hurdlers look set to thrill as they vie for racing glory.

With a roll call of winners that reads like a who’s who of racing – Inglis Drever, Bula, Lanzarote, Yanworth, Katchit, Binocular, Hors La Loi III – the race is held in the highest regard by jockeys and trainers alike since first held in 1961.

Also on the card is the Betway Handicap Chase (for the Harry Dufosee Memorial Trophy), a race steeped in history, and held in memory of the late, great Harry Dufossee, who played a pivotal part in ensuring racing continued at Wincanton after World War Two when buying the land with a group of friends.

Eight races will thrill and beguile all on a day that will be steeped in history as another horse’s name is added to the prestigious Kingwell Trophy and racing celebrates the return of one of the country’s most popular sports.

For race times and further information, visit www.wincantonracecourse.co.uk

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton

Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google

Man drives seven miles down wrong side of Honiton bypass

One way traffic.

Traffic disrupted near Kilmington as pig hogs the road

The A35, where a pig was on the loose. Picture: Google Maps/Archant

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Axe Cliff Winter League round five win for Ian Burraston

Golf club and ball

Top tourism award for Seaton Tramway

Seaton Tramway. Picture Chris Carson

‘Marshwood Marathon Mums’ to run for charity

Marshwood marathon mums Kelley (left) and Marie training in the snow near Axminster. Picture MPA

Honiton Town Reserves hard done by in latest home defeat

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9778. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists