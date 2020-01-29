Advanced search

Windwhistle Motor Club hold highly successful Annual Awards night

PUBLISHED: 19:37 29 January 2020

Award winners at the Windwhistle Motor Club’s annual awards evening held at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard. (Left to right) Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks. Picture: PAUL BAGNALL

Award winners at the Windwhistle Motor Club's annual awards evening held at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard. (Left to right) Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks. Picture: PAUL BAGNALL

Archant

The Windwhistle Motor Club held their Annual Awards event at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard.

Events staged by the club throughout the past year have included Trials, Treasure Hunt and Production Car Autotests.

Events are held fortnightly during the summer months in the field adjacent to the Windwhistle Inn.

Members of the club come from the surrounding districts in South Somerset and East Devon.

In terms of the awards, they were presented as follows: Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Windwhistle Motor Club hold highly successful Annual Awards night

Award winners at the Windwhistle Motor Club’s annual awards evening held at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard. (Left to right) Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks. Picture: PAUL BAGNALL

Ottery D see off West Exe G as table tennis campaign resumes

Table tennis. Picture ARCHANT

Dog rushed to vets for treatment after blaze rips through Honiton kitchen

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Honiton drop to bottom after heavy Teignmouth defeat

Honiton rugby action

Honiton RCs Howard Bidmead runs well at The South West Vets’ Cross Country

Action from the 2020 SW Vets AC cross-country championships raced at Sidford on the final weekend of January. Picture: CHRIS WOODCOCK
Drive 24