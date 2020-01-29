Windwhistle Motor Club hold highly successful Annual Awards night

Award winners at the Windwhistle Motor Club's annual awards evening held at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard. (Left to right) Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks. Picture: PAUL BAGNALL Archant

The Windwhistle Motor Club held their Annual Awards event at the Windwhistle Inn, Chard.

Events staged by the club throughout the past year have included Trials, Treasure Hunt and Production Car Autotests.

Events are held fortnightly during the summer months in the field adjacent to the Windwhistle Inn.

Members of the club come from the surrounding districts in South Somerset and East Devon.

In terms of the awards, they were presented as follows: Club Person of the Year, Alan Selwood; PCA Champion runner-up, Gary Hobbs; Club Champion of the Year, Jack Selwood; Marshal of the Year, Alison Lock; Club Champion runner-up, David Robinson; PCA Ladies Champion, Katie Hobbs; Presidents Cup, Paul Brooks.