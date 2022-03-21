News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Wins for men and women teams at Axminster Town

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:25 PM March 21, 2022
Axminster Ladies retain title hopes

Axminster Ladies retain title hopes - Credit: Andrew Graham

In the Eastern Division of the Devon Women’s Football League, Axminster Town are still in with a shout for silverware and kept up the chase with a 4 -1 away win over Seaton Town. Hitting the net for the Tigers were Poppy Cloke (2), Sian Aslett and Kitty Deem-Stone. 

A fine weekend for the club actually began with a battling 1-0 victory for the men’s side at high-flying Newton Abbot Spurs, Oscar Latas scoring the only goal in blustery conditions. 

After a stuttering start to 2022, it was a great result for the Tigers, who stay in South Devon for a trip to Bovey Tracey this weekend, while Honiton Town host Cullompton Rangers in an East Devon derby. 

Sidmouth Town take their quest to pull away from the bottom two positions to leaders Okehampton Argyle, who are four points ahead of Torpoint Athletic in the table.  

Tigers victorious at Spurs

Tigers victorious at Spurs - Credit: Andrew Graham


Football
Axminster News

