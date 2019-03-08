Ian Ingleheart crowned Wiscombe Park 2019 Championship winner

Wiscombe Park trophy winners (left to right) Jo Clarke; Martyn Pike; Jonathon Wright; Ian Ingleheart; Tom New; Rodney Thorne; Adrian Lewis; Hayley Thorne. Picture NIGEL COLE Archant

The Wiscombe Park Awards Evening was enjoyed by a big turnout at Wiscombe House with the night acting as a celebration of the achievements of the drivers who have competed on the highly challenging, 1000 yard hillclimb course which also doubles as the main driveway to the picturesque gothic mansion.

Tom New and Ian Ingleheart at the Wiscombe Park awards. Picture:NIGEL COLE Tom New and Ian Ingleheart at the Wiscombe Park awards. Picture:NIGEL COLE

Wiscombe Park Hillclimb has been testing drivers skills and nerve for 61 years.

There are six race weekends every year, and the events are open to those competing on four, three and two wheels. In July, the very best drivers in the country head to Devon when Wiscombe holds two rounds of the British Championship.

There's no doubting that 2019 has been a fantastic year for the Wiscombe Park family with a number of new records set. In July, there was a fierce battle between the drivers competing for National honours which saw the hill record broken no fewer than five times - all in one morning!

The record was finally lowered to 33.13s by Wallace Menzies who ultimately went on to become British Champion. At the same meeting Olivia Cooper set a new Ladies Record at 37.06s. At the NHCA meeting for motor bikes in September, the last meeting of the year, on the last run of the day, Jimmy Hodges set a new record of 39.94s - the first motor bike to ever break the 40 second barrier.

Ian Ingleheart and Adrian Lewis at the Woscombe Park awards. Picture:NIGEL COLE Ian Ingleheart and Adrian Lewis at the Woscombe Park awards. Picture:NIGEL COLE

It is not only the on track action that has been breaking records - the number of spectators attending Wiscombe Park is also on the increase and 2019 has seen big crowds.

The organisers have launched a new web site incorporating on line ticket sales, and are also using Facebook to promote the meetings and keep fans updated - this all bodes well for the future.

The Tillicoultry Quarries Wiscombe Park Championship has been hotly contested all season long and in the end the top six were separated by less than six points.

The final Championship positions were:

Ian Ingleheart in action during the Five Clubs Hill Climb at Wiscombe Park. Picture NIGEL COLE Ian Ingleheart in action during the Five Clubs Hill Climb at Wiscombe Park. Picture NIGEL COLE

1) Ian Ingleheart Westfield Cosworth 90.06

2) Adrian Lewis Westfield SuperBusa 89.02

3) Jonathon Wright VW Golf GTI 88.69

4) Martyn Pike Ford Escort 87.76

5) Rodney Thorne Pilbeam MP43 87.26

6) Rodney Eyles Alfa Romeo 4C 85.20

For Champion, Ian Ingleheart, it is becoming a habit - he has now won the championship four times in the past five years!

There were awards for all the drivers in the top six. Runner up, Adrian Lewis, received the Eric Moxom Memorial Trophy.

The presentations were made by special guest Tom New - himself a former British Champion. Tom has stepped back from competing at present, and currently oversees the preparation of new British Champion, Wallace Menzies, car.

Tom accepted, on behalf of Wallace Menzies, a watercolour painting of Wallace at speed painted by Dave Pearce (Wiscombes 'man with the roving mike')

Other recipients of awards were Jimmy Hodges - the Sir Nicholas Williamson Trophy - top bike racer.

The Young Driver of the Year Award went to Jo Clarke after his great season driving an Audi TT.

The Meeting of the Year Award was presented to Hayley Thorne - Competition Secretary of the Woolbridge Motor Club - for the British Championship meeting in July.

The 2020 season will begin on the weekend of April 25 and 26 with the Woolbridge Motor Club Spring Meeting. Visit the Wiscombe Park website and Facebook page for all the latest information.