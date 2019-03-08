Wiscombe Park all set for big weekend of action

Kevin Frost, from Crediton, takes his KMD 004 through Wis Corner and the Mid Devon driver will be iN action at Wiscombe over the fnal weekend of April. Picture WISCOMBE PARK Archant

Over 120 drivers will take to the track at Wiscombe Park this weekend (April 27 and 28) for the season’s first meeting which will highlight the skill and dexterity of the drivers on the demanding East Devon course and provide the characteristic smell and sound of fast cars being driven in competition, writes Rupert Barker.

The two-day meeting will see a variety of machinery in action including standard road cars, classic and modern cars as well as the rapid sports racers and single-seaters and individual marques such as Morgan (Sunday). The Woolbridge Motor Club organised events will feature a number of championships including the Tillicoultry Quarries Wiscombe Park series and regional championships for drivers from the south west and central southern areas in addition to Wales.

The climax of both events will be the battle for the prestigious and coveted Fastest Time of the Day award which is usually fought out between the single-seater racers but on occasions a rapid well driven sports racers might join the ranks and if conditions are wet or slippery then we could see members of the four-wheel drive brigade getting in on the act with cars such as the Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, Porsche 911 or even the stunning Audi R8 V10 of David Cresswell who will be travelling from Rochester in Kent to compete.

Although drivers will be travelling to Wiscombe Park from across the country there is good support from local drivers including single-seater pilot Ed Hollier.

Recent seasons have seen the Cullompton driver contesting the British Championships travelling throughout the British Isles but 2019 sees the multiple Wiscombe winner concentrating on more local events in a newly acquired Pilbeam MP62 single-seater racing car.

Hollier is not the only local driver taking to new machinery as Andrew Short from Exeter has upgraded his mount to an OMS CF07 and will be battling with Hollier in the up to 1600cc racing car category along with Mike Lee in his OMS 2000M and Exminster's Jon Langmead who has stepped up from the roadgoing divisions where he drove a Lotus Elise to take on the single-seater elite in an OMS SF72. Kevin Frost will also looking for victory in his self-designed and built KMD 004.

Three previous Wiscombe Park Champions will start their season-long campaigns to lift the trophy and the prize fund of this year's contest come the autumn. In addition to the above-mentioned Mike Lee, reigning champion Ian Ingleheart will defend his title with his Cosworth powered Westfield SEi. The Plymouth driver will be aware of the challenge from 2016 winner Anthony Wright who will be back at the wheel of his Audi.

Wiscombe Park provides a great motor-sporting day out with admission at only £8.00 (gates open at 10am) and accompanied children under 14 years of age are admitted free.

The scenic surroundings of Wiscombe Park are ideal for a picnic with catering and a licensed bar available. There are no additional charges to access the competitor's paddock so spectators can inspect the cars at close quarters and talk to the drivers.