Axminster Drama Club set to stage two shows in the coming months

Rehearsals for Axminster Drama Club’s next show are well under way so theatregoers can look forward to two productions in the next few months.



Following the disappointment of having to postpone Nativity! The Musical in December, members are gearing up for the new dates in March.



With Coronavirus on the rise in December, the decision was taken to postpone the production until Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.



Anyone who has tickets for the original dates will see their tickets honoured for the new dates, while those no longer able to attend can get a full refund.



Leigh Conley, chairman of ADC, said: “We were really disappointed to have to postpone the show but with all the uncertainty around at the time, it was the safest decision to take.



“So now, we are really looking forward to staging Nativity! The Musical in March and extending the season of goodwill with this thoroughly enjoyable show.”



And not only is ADC rehearsing for this show, but preparations for its next production are already in full swing.



Because of Love is a new play written by Andrew Coley that explores the challenges presented by a diagnosis of dementia.



Hector Boyd is a farmer whose whole life has been invested in working the land and he believes his son feels the same way, so when Nathan tells his father he doesn’t want to take on the farm, the pair argue and part on bad terms.



Several years pass as they live their separate lives but when Nathan is told his father has been diagnosed with dementia, he has to decide how to react when he realises that his father is not the man he was.



ADC will be staging Because of Love in May, at two different venues to tie in with Dementia Action Week.



It will open in Chardstock Village Hall on Thursday, May 12 for two nights and then move on to Kilmington Village Hall, for another two performances on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Tickets for both shows are on sale and are available online by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk