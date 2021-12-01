Four great attractions to visit prior to Christmas

Christmas brings with it a bit of a sensory overload with sights, smells and sounds in a constant battle for dominance. Christmas markets, carol concerts and illuminated trails, all bring with them a festive feast for the eyes, nose and ears. It's a wonderful heady mixture for the season.



Looking around there's plenty happening close by to awaken the senses. Here's a little snapshot...

After Dark at Killerton

A brand new after-dark illuminated trail will be bringing festive sparkle to the garden at the National Trust's Killerton from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 2, 2022. A magical trail, featuring a spectacular lighting set to a soundtrack of favourite seasonal tunes, will transform the estate's landscaped grounds and gardens. Visitors will be able to make memories and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations. There will be burnished lantern trees filled with flickering flames, walkthrough Christmas bauble-trees and a chance to catch a glimpse of Father Christmas. Tickets are on sale now at http://ChristmasatKillerton.co.uk

A late night at Bicton Park

The beautiful landscaped grounds and gardens at Bicton Park set the perfect scene for a Christmas-led event, so its late-night shopping and craft fair on Friday, December 10, will appeal to locals looking for a unique gift from a South West crafter.

Follow the glow and learn more about donkey stories from around the world - Credit: Stuart Key Photography Limited

Follow the Glow at The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary's Christmas offering comes in the form of a festive trail that shines a light on stories of donkeys from all around the world. From now until Thursday, January 6, 2022, visitors are invited to follow 'the glow' and hunt down nine Christmas clues using a combination of brain power with a bit of gentle physical exertion. The trail costs £5 each and includes a Christmas gift on completion.

Savour the Christmas spirit at Cotley

A traditional Christmas experience can be encountered away from the glitz of the high street at Cotley Christmas Tree Farm near Whimple. Aside from the fun of choosing a natural, good quality tree for your home, there's real reindeer and other animals to see on the family farm plus a vast array of beautiful decorations at the on-site shop. The farm is open until December 24 and visits need to be booked online via www.cotleychristmas.co.uk.