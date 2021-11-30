Where's Santa in East Devon?

As the weeks start ticking down rapidly to the big day on December 25, the younger members of the household may be, understandably, getting into a bit of a tizz with all the excitement. To accommodate these heightened energy levels, a Santa Claus visit is a bit of a must and as the great man in red is wonderfully magic, he can be found at several splendid grottos in family attractions, garden centres, and even on trams - and often at the same time!

Seaton Tramway will be presenting its fabulously festive 'West End production' on rails on selected dates until Friday, December 24. The Polar Express Tram will depart Seaton Station at set times to take families on a magical trip to Santa’s home at the North Pole in one of the specially decorated single deck tramcars. Passengers can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, a delicious treat, speak to Santa and receive a gift.

At the North Pole, youngsters can meet the elves, see the elf show in the workshop, and discover whether they have been naughty or nice at the special naughty detector. The festivities don't stop there as on the return journey back to Seaton, passengers are warmly encouraged to sing along to Christmas carols.

The Polar Express on Seaton Tramway - Credit: Seaton Tramway

Tickets start from £27.95 for the two-and-a-half hour experience and include the round trip to the North Pole, a mug of hot chocolate and a cookie, and a Christmas gift. The event will operate under Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff. To book, visit www.tram.co.uk/ThePolarExpressSeaton or call 01297 20375

It seems Father Christmas will be making a flying visit to Bicton Park Botanical Gardens too, on selected dates between Saturday, December 4 and Friday, December 23. After his long trip from the North Pole, accompanied by his faithful reindeer, Santa will make a stop at his cosy Snow Globe at Bicton Park, where his elf will be helping to get the presents ready for all children booked to see him. A visit to Father Christmas is available to members only at a cost of £15 per child, including a choice of a personalised present. Day visitors to Bicton can upgrade to a full annual membership for an extra £10 per person, giving 12 months unlimited entry to the Park, plus access to members-only events. For more, visit www.bictongardens.co.uk or call 01395 568465

Santa's magical express train has stopped in its tracks at Combe Garden Centre in Honiton, so children can hop on board and whisper their Christmas wishes to him. Each child will receive a special gift from the magical man on a visit. Tickets are available via the Try Booking website - www.trybooking.com - and only a few are left - so be quick!