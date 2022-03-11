News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Tony Christie set for pre-Glasto show in East Devon

Paul Jones

Published: 4:23 PM March 11, 2022
Amarillo singer Tony Christie is set to perform in East Devon - before it is understood he will be making his way to the Glastonbury Festival.

The star will perform at The Beehive centre in Honiton on Tuesday, June 21.

The show comes just a day before gates open at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the return of Glastonbury after two enforced fallow years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will get underway at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £25 and can be bought from www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or via the box office on 01404 384050.

