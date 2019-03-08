A treat cooked up for Honiton Carers

The carers had a cookery demonstration by HALFF. Picture CHRIS CARSON Archant

Support group members enjoy the result of a cookery demonstration.

Honiton Carers were treated to a lovely cookery demonstration by Michelle Noton, from HALFF, when they met at Honiton Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 12.

Michelle started off by stressing the need for healthy food and simple cooking, especially when you care for someone else.

She gave the carers each a copy of the recipe she was using which was salmon parcels, new potatoes, broad beans, runner beans, tomatoes and peppers.

She demonstrated how to prepare everything and then how to cook it. The carers enjoyed eating the final result, which was really delicious and everyone told Michelle how appetising and tasty her meal was.

The Carers Group has recently been lucky enough to be awarded £1,000 from the Dragons' Den and a further £500 from Local Giving's Magic little grant, which will enable the carers to have some much needed respite enjoying some nature walks in unfamiliar places and making long lasting friendship with other carers.

The Honiton Carers Group meets at The Methodist Church on second Wednesday of each month and at Hospiscare's Kings House on the fourth Wednesday of each month, both from 2 - 4pm. For further information please contact Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or 07974 636926.

Winnie Cameron