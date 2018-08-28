Advanced search

Alison and Alex Davies to perform at next Dalwood Coffee concert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 January 2019

Alex Davies will be performing in Dalwood.

Alex Davies will be performing in Dalwood.

Audiences have the chance to enjoy music performed by Alison and Alex Davies at the next Dalwood Coffee Concert.

The next Coffee Concert to take place in Dalwood will feature talented local musicians Alison and Alex Davies.

Alison is a saxophonist, who is a member of Saxminster and Alex is musical director of Lyme Bay Chorale and plays the organ and piano.

Organiser Tina MacKenney said: “For the past four years, I’ve been running monthly half-hour Coffee Concerts in St Peter’s Church, Dalwood to raise money for local charities.

“We’ve had some amazing local people giving their time and talents to perform these concerts free of charge.

“We’ve been able to give to The Project, Free Wheelers, Devon Air Ambulance, Children’s Hospice South West and this year our chosen charity is ARC.”

She went on to say: “Alison of ‘Saxminster’ fame is an amazing saxophonist and Alex - musical director of Lyme Bay Chorale - is an equally amazing organist and pianist.

“Their summer lunchtime concert in the Minster (in Axminster)was marvellous!

“Don’t miss the opportunity of hearing them in Dalwood”

The concert will take place at St Peter’s Church, Dalwood on Wednesday, January 23, at 10.30am and entry is free.

