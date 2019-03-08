Amy Roberts and her Quintet to play at Tuckers Jazz Club

Amy Roberts and Richard Exall Archant

Jazz fans can look forward to hearing Amy Roberts and her Quintet in Dalwood

Amy Roberts and her Quintet will be performing at the next Tuckers Jazz night on Tuesday, April 16.

She’ll be joined by award-winning pianist Dave Newton, multi-instrumentalist Richard Exall, fabulous bassist Ashley John Long and Nick Millward, from the Kenny Ball Band on drums.

Tina Mackenney, who organises Tuckers Jazz Club bookings said: I first heard her play in a pub in Breage, Cornwall (not far from where she grew up.)

“She was probably just a teenager then and I remember thinking ‘she’ll go a long way’.

“The next thing I heard, she was touring Germany with the Chris Barber Band.

“Amy plays clarinet, sax and flute and she is amazingly talented – on top of that, she has a bubbly personality and I’m sure you’ll love her!

“It will be a fantastic line-up.”

Tickets for the gig, which takes place at The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, cost £10 and can be purchased by calling 01404 831 280 or visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk