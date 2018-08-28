Advanced search

André Rieu’s New Year concert to be screened in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 December 2018

Andre Rieu will be performing special New Years concert from Sydneys Town Hall, in Australia,.Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Marcel van Hoorn.

The New Year’s concert performed by André Rieu in Sydney Town Hall will be screened at The Beehive in Honiton.

The iconic André Rieu returns to cinemas across the country for a very special New Year’s concert – his first ever for the big screen.

The iconic violinist presents a brand-new concert, recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall, in Australia, to hundreds of thousands of fans in cinemas across the UK, including Honiton.

Commenting ahead of the concert, André said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas.

“To be able to perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall is a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world.

“We have lots of surprises planned, so look forward to sharing on the night!

“New Year is always such a special time for me and my family, so I hope we can all come together to chime in the celebrations for 2019.”

The majestic Sydney Town Hall, in Sydney, will provide a beautiful intimacy for this unique, first time performance, where he will be joined by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for more than 30 years.

In addition, the maestro will welcome his world class sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as well as plenty of surprises, as he presents a spectacular festive concert of hope and hits, with a repertoire consisting of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

Presented by leading event cinema specialist Piece Of Magic Entertainment, the concert will be hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who takes cinema audiences behind the scenes of the concert presentation, soaking up the atmosphere with the fans, as well as André taking fans on a very special tour around the beautiful city of Sydney!

Take a front row seat and experience this spectacular musical event on the big screen. Tickets for the live screening on Saturday, January 5, at 7pm, at The Beehive, in Honiton, are £10.30 available now from www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or the box office 01404 384050.

