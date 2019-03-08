Andrew Millington plays Lyme's mighty Škrabl organ

Andrew Millington in St Michael�s Church, Lyme Regis. Picture: Hilary Highet Hilary Highet

Top organist to perform a recital in Lyme Regis

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

World-class organist Andrew Millington will visit Lyme Regis next week to give a recital on the Škrabl organ in St Michael's Church.

The programme for this South Wessex Organ Society recital will include 'Sonata Eroica' by Jongen; three chorale preludes from 'The Eighteen' by JS Bach; variations on 'King Jesus Hath a Garden' by Flor Peeters; and pieces by Mozart, Handel, Max Reger and Alexandre Guilmant.

Andrew was director of music at Exeter Cathedral from 1999 to 2015, and his work with the cathedral choir included broadcasts, recordings and tours of Russia, France, Norway and the USA. Previously he held the same position at Guildford Cathedral.

He is well known as a recitalist, having played in most major UK venues, and his recordings as an organ soloist include a highly acclaimed DVD on the organ of Exeter Cathedral.

From 2003 to 2017 he was director of music of Exeter Philharmonic Choir, and he is also an active composer of church music.

Andrew has a close association with music in Lyme Regis. Over the last few years he has worked regularly with Lyme Bay Chorale as guest conductor, rehearsal director and concert accompanist.

He took part in the recent premiere of 'Go, Goliath!' by local composer Nicholas Brown and librettist Simon Ford, and the Devon County Junior Choir performed his 'Sequence for Devon' song cycle at the same event.

The recital begins at 7.30pm, on Tuesday, July 23, and tickets are £10 on the door. Refreshments will be available in the interval.

Encouraging a love of organ music

The South Wessex Organ Society was founded in 2017 and aims to encourage organ playing and the appreciation of sacred and secular organ music across the region.

It works towards this purpose both through recitals and concerts and through practical courses that encourage existing organists on their musical path.

The society grew out of the Lyme Regis Organ School and is continuing the annual winter course that has been a valuable learning experience for organists of all ages over the last decade.

Membership of the society is open to all, organists and non-organists alike. Annual membership is £15 single and £25 for a couple.

Members' subscriptions provide a vital source of income, but equally important is their involvement in helping the society to achieve its aims.

The benefits of membership include special members' events and a twice-yearly newsletter.

Members also take part in electing the board of trustees who manage and direct the society.