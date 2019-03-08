Advanced search

Hilary Arnold art exhibition at the Bomb Shelter, Beer

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 September 2019

Beyond the Tor, by Hilary Arnold. Picture: Hilary Arnold

Beyond the Tor, by Hilary Arnold. Picture: Hilary Arnold

Hilary Arnold

An exhibition by an artist who hopes her work will be 'a pleasure for the senses' opens at the Bomb Shelter in Beer on Saturday, September 7.

It features the latest collection of paintings and sculptures by Seaton artist Hilary Arnold, who has also exhibited work in London and other galleries in Devon. She said: "I am very much a 'sometimes' painter and sculptor when life allows, but nonetheless take my art very seriously."

"This exhibition in the Bomb Shelter is my first for three years, and is a collection built up during that time.

"My paintings are mostly abstract and mainly concerned with colour and composition, taking inspiration from the environment and from the objects that surround us.

"Thus they are an assimilation rather than a literal representation, and the exhibition is aimed to be a pleasure for the senses."

The exhibition runs until Sunday, September 15, and is part of Devon Open Studios. For further information email hilaryra@aol.com or call 01297 20064.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Brad Loaring named Axminster August’s Player of the Month

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lyme Lifeboat Week hits £36,000 jackpot

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Millwey Rise edged out at Culm United

Richards stars as Dunkeswell knock over the Pins

Lyme Regis Henry Broom Rose Bowl finalists are confirmed

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists