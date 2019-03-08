Hilary Arnold art exhibition at the Bomb Shelter, Beer

Beyond the Tor, by Hilary Arnold. Picture: Hilary Arnold Hilary Arnold

An exhibition by an artist who hopes her work will be 'a pleasure for the senses' opens at the Bomb Shelter in Beer on Saturday, September 7.

It features the latest collection of paintings and sculptures by Seaton artist Hilary Arnold, who has also exhibited work in London and other galleries in Devon. She said: "I am very much a 'sometimes' painter and sculptor when life allows, but nonetheless take my art very seriously."

"This exhibition in the Bomb Shelter is my first for three years, and is a collection built up during that time.

"My paintings are mostly abstract and mainly concerned with colour and composition, taking inspiration from the environment and from the objects that surround us.

"Thus they are an assimilation rather than a literal representation, and the exhibition is aimed to be a pleasure for the senses."

The exhibition runs until Sunday, September 15, and is part of Devon Open Studios. For further information email hilaryra@aol.com or call 01297 20064.