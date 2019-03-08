NT Live: Arthur Miller's All My Sons to be screened in Honiton

ALL MY SONS by Miller, Writer - Arthur Miller, Director - Jeremy Herrin, Set and Costume design - Max Jones, Lighting - Richard Howell, The Old Vic Theatre, London, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson Johan Persson

Live screening of Arthur Miller play to be staged in Honiton.

The National Theatre's production of All My Sons will be broadcast at in Honiton this week.

The live screening will be at The Beehive, in Dowell Street, on Thursday, June 6, at 7pm, with the play taking place at The Old Vic in London,

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, it will feature Academy Award-winner Sally Field and Bill Pullman in Arthur Miller's blistering drama.

Broadcast live from America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin directs a cast including Jenna Coleman (Victoria), and Colin Morgan (Merlin).

All My Sons is an Old Vic co-production with Headlong

For full details, visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or call 01404 384050.