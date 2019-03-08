Askew Sisters add Lyme Regis date to album launch tour

Lyme Folk Revisited set to take place on Saturday, March 30.

It’s an exciting time for The Askew Sisters, one of folk music’s most exciting young acts, who are about to embark on a nationwide tour to launch their brand new album.

And luckily for music lovers in Lyme Regis, the sisters have chosen to include a trip to the Marine Theatre on their travels.

The performance will form part of Lyme Folk Revisited, the annual fundraiser concert for the town’s summer folk festival.

It will also be an opportunity to see the festival’s new patrons, Radio 2 Folk Award nominees Ninebarrow, who will be performing on the night as well as acting as hosts for the event on Saturday, March 30.

The Askew Sisters, Emily and Hazel, have become known as two of the foremost performers and interpreters of English folk music.

Their live performances brim with the depth and connection not only of two sisters, but also of two musicians who have been immersed in folk music all their lives.

Together, they rework and reinterpret songs and balladry, creating breathtaking arrangements, which allow words that are hundreds of years old to resonate profoundly with contemporary audiences.

Alongside this, both women are also skilled multi-instrumentalists and expert players of dance music, using fiddles, melodeons, concertina and cello in their innate drive to bring old dance music to life.

Completing the line-up for the fundraiser will be Ji and the Rainbirds, a brilliantly joyous young band from Bristol who made a memorable appearance on the seafront at last year’s summer festival, and wonderfully talented singer-songwriter Lee Rahn, making a welcome return to the Marine Theatre after captivating audiences in 2016.

Lyme Folk Weekend is due to take place from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, with the line-up still to be announced.

Tickets for Lyme Folk Revisited are on sale now, available on the Lyme Folk Weekend website at www.lymefolk.com, or from Lyme Regis Tourist Information Centre on 01297 442138.