The Addams Family musical – soon to be staged in Axminster

Members of the cast of The Addmas Family musical, staged by ADC Youth. Picture: Mike Spellar Archant

Audiences can anticipate a kooky experience with The Addams Family musical, in Axminster

Axminster Drama Club’s production of The Addams Family musical will soon be on stage.

The group decided to stage the youth production, rather than a pantomime this year, and the young stars of the show are now well into their rehearsal schedule.

The story revolves around Wednesday Addams, who is all grown up and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family, unbeknownst to the rest of her family, other than her father, Gomez.

Gomez sets out to keep his cherished Morticia in the dark about the secret, until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences.

The cast have been working hard on their dance routines and learning their lines, and audiences can anticipate a good show, bearing in mind what ADC Youth has achieved in the past with previous productions, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Blood Brothers.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk and are now available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster.