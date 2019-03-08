Axe Vale Show to celebrate 25th anniversary

The Axe Vale Show takes place from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, June 23. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Archant

This years marks the 25th anniversary of the Axe Vale Show, and with this year's event taking place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, we take a look at what we can expect

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the many trade stands at the show. One of the many trade stands at the show.

It does not seem possible that a year has already passed and we are already seeing the Marquees going up for the annual Axe Vale Show.

This two-day charity event brings together the community to raise much needed funds for local good causes.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly over the last year to bring you a packed and exciting Show.

There really will be something for everyone, from ringside entertainments to Marquees full of exhibits and shopping opportunities.

Anne Swithinbank. Anne Swithinbank.

There is food and drink, music and dancing, arts and crafts, flower arranging demonstrations on Sunday and a gardeners' Q & A by the renowned TV and radio personality Anne Swithinbank on Saturday.

Atkins Auctions are kindly sponsoring the Antique and Vintage Marquee, so you can take along small items of jewellery and get a free valuation.

For those budding photographers, you can see if your entry won the Photography Competition and get some inspiration from the Axminster Photography Group, which is part of the Toys and Hobbies Marquee.

Gates open from 10am until 5.30pm each day, parking is plentiful and free - or you can take advantage of one of the hourly complimentary buses that has been laid on.

The showground from the air The showground from the air

For the bus timetable and to buy your discounted advance tickets go to www.axevaleshow.com

There will be a dog show on both afternoons with a whole range of classes that you can enter with the hope of winning the Ferne Animal Sanctuary Cup for Best in Show.

You can also enter the dog and owner races or have your dog grooming questions answered by the magnificent crew from Debonair Dogz.

The main arena will be buzzing with activities throughout the day.

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6212. Picture: Terry Ife Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6212. Picture: Terry Ife

There are the amazing stunt BMX cycle riders, a fun-filled Farmyard Show with a cast of animals plus Xtreme falconry, which was so popular last year.

Programme of events

● 11am - 11.30am - The Farmyard Show

● Noon - 12.30pm - Team M.A.D. BMX Stunts

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

● 1pm - 1.30pm - Xtreme Falconry

● 2pm - 2.30pm - The Farmyard Show

● 3pm - 3.30pm - Team M.A.D. BMX Stunts

● 4pm - 4.30pm - Xtreme Falconry

The Axe Vale Show. Picture: TERRY IFE The Axe Vale Show. Picture: TERRY IFE

Around the Showground, you will be able to meet and chat with Sheridan the Sheepdog, watch Punch and Judy Shows, enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting and Rainbow Geko will be joining in with some Bubblemania.

If that is not enough there is endless shopping and food and drink to sample and buy.

The bandstand is always a magnet for those wanting to kick back and relax (or dance) and once again Irve Griffiths has put together a great line up to keep everyone tapping away.

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6237. Picture: Terry Ife Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6237. Picture: Terry Ife

A spokesman for the event said: "We look forward to welcoming you to the Show, let's hope the weather gods are kind and everybody has a fantastic weekend enjoying the best of what Axminster can offer whilst raising funds for good causes."

The Show takes place at The Showground, Trafalgar Way, Axminster, EX13 5RJ.

Visit www.axevaleshow.com or follow it on Facebook and Twitter. The Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event for the Charity 'Axe Vale Festival Ltd' - charity number 1130829.