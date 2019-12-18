Axminster Drama Club gets ready for a marvellous show
Axminster Drama Club will be staging George's Marvellous Medicine this week.
It's the half term holiday and George Kranky is looking forward to a break from school when a letter from Grandma arrives announcing that she is coming to stay - that very day!
Soon she is making George's life miserable with spiteful comments and demands for doses of medicine, so George decides to mix a new type of medicine for her.
Shaving foam, shampoo, lipstick and chilli powder all go into the mixture, which makes Grandma grow and grow into a giant until she crashes through the farmhouse roof.
Soon Dad comes up with a plan to use the medicine to make giant farm animals - and a fortune for the Kranky family.
But first George needs to remember the ingredients for his marvellous medicine, with a little help from the audience.
Based on the famous Roald Dahl book, this stage production of George's Marvellous Medicine by David Wood, is being staged by Axminster Drama Club on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased from Archway Bookshop in Axminster or on line at ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club.
They are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for children and a family ticket for only £30.
