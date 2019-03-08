Axminster Drama Club makes its annual awards and one very special one as well

NODA South West chairman Graham Liverton, Leigh Conley, winner of the President's Trophy, Isobel Simpson - winner of the Gwyn Llewelyn Trophy, Isobel Blandamer - winner of the Gwyn Llewelyn Trophy, and Thelma Critchard - Noda Long Term Service Award winner for services to ADC. and NODA President Jacquie Stedman. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Axminster Drama Club recognises the work of four of its members.

Four members of Axminster Drama Club (ADC) have been honoured by the group for their contribution to its activities.

Among those to be recognised was club president, Thelma Critchard, whose membership of the group goes back many decades.

And with that in mind, she was awarded a Long Term Service Award by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association president Jacquie Stedman, who travelled from London especially to make the presentation.

Mrs Critchard said she was 'honoured and delighted' to be given the award.

Each year, the club president selects an individual for their contribution to ADC and this year Mrs Critchard chose Leigh Conley, the current chairman, for his efforts not only in leading the club, but also for the time he has put in to improve the club facilities and what it can offer the community.

The work of a younger member of the group is also recognised with the presentation of the Gwyn Llewelyn Trophy but this year a joint award was made to Isobel Blandamer and Isobel Simpson.

The group's committee decided to make the joint award in recognition of the contribution of both girls to the club over the previous 12 months.