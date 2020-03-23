Advanced search

Axminster Musical Theatre postpones Avenue Q until further notice

PUBLISHED: 19:57 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 23 March 2020

Avenue Q, which was due to be staged by Axminster Musical Theatre has been postponed to a later date. PIcture: Andrew Coley

Avenue Q, which was due to be staged by Axminster Musical Theatre has been postponed to a later date. PIcture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Axminster Musical Theatre has announced that it has postponed its production of Avenue Q, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean PhotographySome of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

The run for the show had been due to start on Tuesday, March 31, with further performances lined up from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4.

But the society confirmed that the show has been postponed until a later date.

A spokesman for the production said: “We are considering what we can do about staging it later in the year, possibly in our traditional November slot.”

She added that it would not be possible to make any firm plans until the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak had passed and the country was in a position to return to normal.

The society had been rehearsing for the production, which features a range of puppets, for some months and would have been setting up the stage this weekend, in time to present it at the Guildhall, in Axminster next week.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has said people should follow the social distance guidelines. Oicture: Matthew Cull

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You: Colyton launches community support network

Volunteers Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has said people should follow the social distance guidelines. Oicture: Matthew Cull

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You: Colyton launches community support network

Volunteers Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

There With You: Colyton launches community support network

Volunteers Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster Musical Theatre postpones Avenue Q until further notice

Avenue Q, which was due to be staged by Axminster Musical Theatre has been postponed to a later date. PIcture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24