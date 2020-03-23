Axminster Musical Theatre postpones Avenue Q until further notice

Avenue Q, which was due to be staged by Axminster Musical Theatre has been postponed to a later date. PIcture: Andrew Coley Archant

Axminster Musical Theatre has announced that it has postponed its production of Avenue Q, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean Photography Some of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

The run for the show had been due to start on Tuesday, March 31, with further performances lined up from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4.

But the society confirmed that the show has been postponed until a later date.

A spokesman for the production said: “We are considering what we can do about staging it later in the year, possibly in our traditional November slot.”

She added that it would not be possible to make any firm plans until the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak had passed and the country was in a position to return to normal.

The society had been rehearsing for the production, which features a range of puppets, for some months and would have been setting up the stage this weekend, in time to present it at the Guildhall, in Axminster next week.