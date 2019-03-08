Advanced search

B Sharp benefits from busking festival in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 June 2019

© Damon Shuck

A busking festival in Lyme Regis has help to support members of B Sharp.

Buskers of all ages showcased a fantastic range of talent in Lyme Regis recently, at the B Sharp Busking Festival.

It featured young bands, drummers, jazz duos, solo pianists, a ukulele orchestra, DJs and singer-songwriters from the local area and across the UK, performing to enthusiastic audiences.

B Sharp's music leaders and young trainees were on hand to support all the musicians when needed, and even opened the festival with their own performance.

To help with its costs of running B Sharp's on-going music programme for young people over the whole year, buskers donated 40 per cent of their collection to B Sharp charity.

Many donated all their takings.

Kelly Osborne one of the event organisers said: "As well as the great performers, we had lots of interactive activities for visitors this year with a ukulele workshop run by the Lyme Luggers, a recycled sounds instrument making workshop run by Plastic Free Lyme Regis, a beach hut jam, and a B Sharp pop-up choir too?"

Ruth Cohen, chief executive of B Sharp, said: "The Busking Festival took place on Saturday, May 25, in between the popular Jazz Jurassica creating an amazing weekend of music. It is great to have young performers, some of whom have never played in public before, showcasing their talents as part of the same musical takeover of Lyme Regis, as world famous musicians such as Laurence Jones and Kick Ass Brass?"

B Sharp is open for young musicians to sign up now for a variety of weekly music making projects on offer and anyone interested is welcome to come along this summer term and try it out. For more information contact info@bsharp.org.uk, or see www.bsharp.org.uk

