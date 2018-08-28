BAFTA-nominated film director to speak in Lyme Regis

Archant

Visitors to the Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis will get the chance to hear the views of the directo and producer of the The Last Witness.

Film director Piotr Szkopiak and producer Carol Harding will be appearing in a question and answer session, followed by the showing of their film The Last Witness.

Set in 1947, the film is about a young, ambitious journalist who risks love, career and ultimately his life to uncover the true identity of an Eastern European refugee and his connection to one of Stalin’s most notorious crimes.

Piotr Szkopiak was nominated for two BAFTAS for television and regularly directs programmes for television, including EastEnders and Doctors.

The Last Witness stars Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike, I am Number Four), Talulah Riley (Westworld), Michael Gambon (Harry Potter, King of Thieves) and Robert Wieckiewicz (In Darkness).

The event will be taking place on Friday, January 18, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and tickets costing £6 advance or £8 on the door.