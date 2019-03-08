Beatboxer Shlomo to appear at The Beehive

Beatboxer Shlomo. Picture: courtesy of Shlomo Archant

The Beehive, in Honiton, will be hosting world-record-breaking beatboxer Shlomo on Good Friday.

Become one of sonic superhero Shlomo's sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music, whether you're aged 1 or 101.

Shlomo is a world-record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just his mouth and a mic.

A jazz drummer from the age of eight, British beatboxer and composer Shlomo began vocalising rhythms when he was a kid as a way to practise drums as his parents wouldn't let him practice on his kit after 6pm!

From this he progressed to become a world record breaker.

One of his career highlights was getting a phone call from Bjork when he was still working in a day job and she asked him if he would beatbox on her all-vocal album… that was a real turning point for him and also, playing the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Shlomo goes to The Beehive having just played and given a fabulous demonstration of his skills at the Sold Out TED EX at The Northcott Theatre on Friday, April 5.

He will be appearing at The Beehive on Good Friday, April 19, at 2pm.

Children not a requirement for this show!

Tickets £8 for adults,£6 per child and £25 for a family ticket.

Visit wwwbeehivehoniton.co.uk or call 01404 384050.