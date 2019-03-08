Royal Opera House production to be screened in Honiton

The Royal Opera production of Faust (2004) by Charles-FranÁois Gounod (1818-1893), directed by David McVicar with set designs by Charles Edwards costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, and lighting design by Paule Constable.

The Beehive, in Honiton, will be screening a recording of a live performance of French composer Charles-François Gounod’s greatest masterpiece Faust.

For high-kicking cabaret, breath-taking ballet, sublime singing and Parisian passion look no further than the Royal Opera House production of Faust, a recording of the live performance at The Beehive this week.

Director David McVicar's theatrical production will captivate audiences with its beautiful sets and costumes, and a stunning cast including American tenor Michael Fabiano as Faust, Uruguayan bass-baritone Erwin Schrott as the devil Méphistophélès and German soprano Diana Damrau as Faust's beloved Marguerite.

Faust is the French composer Charles-François Gounod's greatest masterpiece and a favourite with opera audiences worldwide.

The opera tells the tale of the disillusioned philosopher Faust who loses faith in God and summons Satan to help him.

The devil Méphistophélès appears and offers to make a bargain with Faust: he will give him youth and the young Marguerite's love if Faust hands over his soul.

Faust agrees, seduces Marguerite – but then abandons her, with disastrous consequences.

Gounod's superb score includes some devilish songs for Méphistophélès, Marguerite's ecstatic 'Jewel Song' and a thrilling ballet in Act V.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and detailed close-ups of performers.

The cinema broadcast of Faust at The Beehive, Honiton, starts at 6.45pm, on Thursday, May 2 and lasts three hours and 30 minutes including one interval.

Also on this week at The Beehive will be a screening of 'Fisherman's Friends', on Friday, May 3, at 7.30pm.

The film is a heartwarming comedy about a fast-living, cynical London music executive who heads to a Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen.

He becomes the ultimate 'fish out of water' as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. The rest is history!

On Saturday, May 4, at 3pm, The Beehive screens the new live action version of 'Dumbo'.

Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears.

When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction.