Get on your bike to see the best of East Devon

A lone cyclist enjoys the ride between Exmouth and Lympstone.

Devon County Council is offering incentives to encourage people to cycle around the beautiful countryside... as if you needed any persuading...

Cyling in East Devon.

Cycling is one of the best ways to see East Devon's beautiful countryside.

And during Bike Week, from Saturday June 8 until Sunday, June 16, Devon County Council is offering daily giveaways to people who share photos, videos and stories of their cycle rides on its Love To Ride website.

The prizes, allocated through a draw, include bike shop vouchers and a European city break.

The council is also encouraging people to cycle throughout the month of June and to take part in Cycle to Work Day on Thursday, August 8.

The route between Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth follows the old railway line and pictured here passes through a canopy of trees and under the bridge at Castle Lane.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, said: "Cycling offers huge benefits for the environment and it's a great way to get around while improving your health and wellbeing.

"Bike Week, and the challenge during June, is a great opportunity to help friends, family and colleagues get out on their bikes or get back into cycling. We're keen for as many people as possible to sign up for the challenge and enjoy the ride."

There are wonderful cycle paths and trails all around the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Cycling guides can provide circular routes along quiet, almost car-free country roads. These are some of the best ways to appreciate the scenery around the River Otter, River Axe, and the coastline of the Sidmouth and Ladram Bay area.

The Exe Estuary Trail runs all along the estuary from Dawlish to Exmouth, a distance of 17.5 miles, along a flat, traffic-free path. Riders can choose a small section linked with public transport, such as Dawlish Warren to Starcross or Lympstone to Exmouth. Those completing the full route can catch the Starcross ferry from Exmouth back to Dawlish.

Much of the route runs alongside the train line.

Other routes include National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 2, which is a long distance trail, part of which runs through East Devon from Axminster through Seaton, Sidmouth and circumnavigates the Exe Estuary. Also known as the South Coast Cycle Route, it has off-road sections, as well as following quiet roads and the former railway line between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

NCN Route 33 follows the same line from Axminster to Seaton and will eventually form a 72-mile route from Bristol, cross Somerset and Devon to reach the English Channel at Seaton.

The Buzzard Route (Sustrans regional route number 52) is an 80-mile circular trail, around Sidmouth, Seaton, Axminster, Honiton and Woodbury.

