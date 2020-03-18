Advanced search

Broadway’s Avenue Q set to hit Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 18 March 2020

Some of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

Some of the puppets in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Pictures: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

Puppets will be taking to the stage when Axminster Musical Theatre puts on its production of Avenue Q.

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

A puppet show, for adults? That’s right. Don’t let their fuzzy exteriors fool you,

In Axminster Musical Theatre’s production, this cast are anything but tight-lipped on the topics of drinking, delving into the dark corners of the Internet and well, all things adulthood.

As for taking the whole family along, all this means Avenue Q may not be appropriate for young children but depending on maturing levels, has been a hit with teenagers but if you do take them along, know that they’ll think it’s really cool!

This production, directed by Jodie Glover, brings the Sesame Street-esque puppet world crashing into reality with the human world.

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

She said: “It’s surprising how much an audience believes in these puppet characters even though you’re standing right there.”

“These puppets come to life and when they say vulgar or ridiculous things, it’s just gold.”

Even if you’re not a big theatre buff and the name doesn’t ring a bell, you’ll know Robert Lopez from his work on The Book of Mormon and the hit song, Let It Go, from Frozen (which he wrote!).

The show has been described as one of the funniest shows to ever come out of Broadway and is a winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

To get your tickets book on line at axmt.co.uk/book-online or from The Archway Bookshop 01297 33595.

The show dates are Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

A puppet in Avenue Q by Axminster Musical Theatre. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

Princeton, a fresh faced kid just out of college, is one of the charcaters in Avenue Q, which is being staged by Axminster Musical Theatre.Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

Lucy is one of the charcaters in Avenue Q, which is being staged by Axminster Musical Theatre, Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography

