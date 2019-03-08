Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir to perform in Broadhembury

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 April 2019

Budleigh Male Voice Choir. Picture: Budleigh Male Voice Choir

Contributed

Broadhembury Memorial Hall to host Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir in May.

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir will be performing at Broadhembury Memorial Hall in May.

The concert will be in support of New building projects for St Andrews Church, Broadhembury.

The Choir, under the direction of Michael Graham, will sing a mixture of popular and traditional songs from their wide repertoire. They will be supported by Sandra Jepps, accompanist, and talented singer, Anne Killoran, of ‘Exmouth Players’.

Founded in 1974, now with about 60 members, the choir perform more than ten times a year, mostly for the benefit of local and national charities raising thousands of pounds each year.

Recent beneficiaries have included Hospiscare, Age Concern, RNLI, Devon Air Ambulance, Millwater Special Needs School, Ottery Hospiscare, where the choir performed a joint concert with the Devon and Somerset Fire Service Band, with their Pipes and Drums Section.

Most concerts are in the East Devon/Exeter area, although occasionally they do venture further afield.

For example every two years they have sung in the Cornwall International Male Voice Festival at Truro.

During the last weekend of April, 2019, the choir will be performing at the Bournemouth Male Voice Choir Festival and Competition.

In addition, they often participate in joint concerts with other choirs and musical groups, including recently the SW Comms. Band, Tamar MVC, Worcester MVC and Barnstaple MVC.

Their repertoire is not restricted to traditional male voice choir items and included in each programme are number of more popular songs to lighten the repertoire and appeal to a wider audience.

Michael is a Lay-Clerk at Exeter Cathedral and Director of Chapel Music at Exeter University.

He trained at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music, and was subsequently awarded an organ scholarship at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, before coming to Exeter. He is an accomplished organist and tenor singer and is in demand as a soloist.

Michael joined BSMVC in September 2013, and with his dynamic style and contagious enthusiasm has inspired the choir to new heights.

The choir will be performing at Broadhembury Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 in advance from Broadhembury Post Office, or call John Russell on 01404 841897 to reserve tickets, or £10 at the door.

