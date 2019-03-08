Cantamus announces three concerts for the coming season

The Cantamus Choir. Maisie Hill

Bridport, Cerne Abbas and Whitchurch Canonicorum to host concert by Cantamus, the West Dorset chamber choir.

West Dorset chamber choir Cantamus will give three concerts in the region this spring.

The programme, which has a meditative, thoughtful theme appropriate for Lent, is called ‘hope, faith, life, love’ after a piece by contemporary US composer Eric Whitacre.

The work will be included in the concert along with pieces by two other living writers: Serenity by Ola Gjeilo and ‘The Beatitudes’ by Arvo Pärt.

The choir will also sing works spanning several centuries of composition, from ‘O Lord in Thy Wrath’ (Gibbons), ‘Beatus Vir’ (Monteverdi) and ‘Crucifixus’ (Lotti) to ‘How Lovely are Thy Dwellings’ (Brahms), ‘I Saw the Lord’ (Stainer) and ‘And I Saw a New Heaven’ (Bainton).

The concerts are at Holy Trinity Church, Bothenhampton, Bridport (Saturday, March 30, at 7pm); St Mary’s Church, Cerne Abbas (Saturday, April 6, at 7pm); and The Church of St Candida and Holy Cross, Whitchurch Canonicorum (Thursday, April 11, at 7.15pm).

Admission is £10 on the door; tickets for the Cerne Abbas concert are also available in advance from the Village Stores.

Cantamus was founded in 2012 under the musical direction of Malcolm Knowles.

They perform the very best in sacred and secular choral music to audiences across the region in spring, summer and Advent, introducing listeners to fascinating new music, as well as delighting them with familiar favourites.

For more information, including full details of the programme, visit: www.cantamus-dorset.org or the choir’s Facebook page (‘Cantamus - Dorset’).