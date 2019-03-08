Bristol Old Vic students bring Canterbury Tales to The Beehive in Honiton

A scene from the Canterbury Tales, as depicted by Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Picture: Craig Fuller Archant

Canterbury Tales to be staged in Honiton by the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Beehive Honiton is hosting Bristol Old Vic Theatre School's touring performance of Geoffrey Chaucer's famous story, The Canterbury Tales, on Saturday, June 22, at 7.30pm.

Adapted for the stage by John Hartoch, The Canterbury Tales has a colourful cast of characters who set off for Canterbury, competing to tell their tales of love, lust, adventure and chivalry.

Brimming with verve and energy, Chaucer's well-loved stories are brought beautifully and vividly alive by the cast of 13 students from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. The company has taken 11 of the 24 original stories, and every night eight of them will be performed, at the choice of Geoffrey Chaucer, the quiet man on the pilgrimage.

All of medieval life is here, with the wide range of social strata rubbing shoulders as the Miller, the Steward and the Wife of Bath (among others) all have their tales to tell.

This production may not be suitable for those under 14 years of age.

Tickets, costing £15 for adults and £12 for student are available from www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or the box office 01404 384050