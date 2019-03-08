Ceilidh in Honiton raises around £500 for Hospiscare

The Honiton Hospiscare Benefit Celidh run by the Amycrofters Archant

Enjoyable evening of dancing helps to raise nearly £500 for Hospiscare.

Hospiscare Honiton held a fundraising ceilidh on Saturday, March 23.

Lively foot tapping music was provided by the Amycrofters Folk Dance Band.

This comprised Andrew Mycroft (accordion), June Mycroft (keyboard), and Richard Thompson (violin).

Calling was ably carried out by caller Gill Spence.

The dancers came from Honiton town, Honiton Community Church and local folk dance clubs.

A spokesman for the event said: “More than 50 people attended the event and a great time was had by all.

“The hall was full of smiling faces. The Honiton Hospiscare workers enjoyed the music and dancing as much as anyone.

“They worked hard on the door, the raffle and in the kitchen from where delightful homemade snacks were served.

“Whether you missed the evening, or not, be sure to attend the next Honiton Hospiscare happening. Look for the flyers round the town.”

The event so far has raised a total of just under £500.