Chance to be in a show with Bootleg Blondie: auditions in Honiton

Debbie Harris is the lead singer of tribute act Bootleg Blondie. Picture: Bootleg Blondie Bootleg Blondie

Fans of the music of Blondie have the chance to be in a show featuring tribute act Bootleg Blondie.

Auditions will be held in Honiton to be part of the show ‘White Wedding’

It will be featuring the Blondie tribute act Bootleg Blondie, which is currently touring with original Blondie drummer Clem Burke.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Debbie Harris has the looks and attitude of the original Blondie bombshell, Debbie Harry, and is the niece of Shani Wallis, who played Nancy in Lionel Bart’s musical film ‘Oliver! in 1968.

The auditions will be held in The Beehive, Dowell Street, Honiton, on Sunday, February 3, starting at 6pm, and are promised to be fun.

Performances will take place at The Beehive on Friday, May 10 and Satruday, May 11, including a matinee.

There are also potential plans for further outings in the longer term.

The spokesman said: “Don’t be afraid, if you are between 16 and 70, turn up at The Beehive door on audition night and you could be in the cast of this significant show.”