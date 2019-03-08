Chance to celebrate 'the first of the summer wine' at the Deer Park Country House

Deer Park Hotel.

An evening of wine, food and live music lined up at the Deer Park Country House.

Susy Atkins.

Visitors can join South West Wine School for an evening of food, wine and live music at the Deer Park Country House near Honiton in June.

Guests will arrive from 6pm on Thursday, June 13, and will be treated to a sensory experience with exquisite canapés produced using freshly picked ingredients from the Deer Park Country House’s walled garden and served with a selection of English Sparkling Wines.

Devon-based Sunday Telegraph wine writer and Saturday Kitchen drinks presenter Susy Atkins will head up a team of wine experts hosting this most memorable of evenings.

Susy will be joined by Master of Wine Liam Steevenson, the brilliant Stephen Barrett, Rebecca Mitchell DipWSET and co-founders of the wine school Jonathan and Hayley Reynolds DipWSET.

Guests will taste wines from all over the world, including from South Africa, the Napa Valley in California, Alsace and Provence as well as, of course, plenty of wines from the South West of England.

The wines will be accompanied by the tastiest of dishes including Porchetta and legs of lamb cooked on the braai oven and a celebration of the freshest of produce from the Deer Park Country House’s own plentiful vegetable garden, which is overseen by head gardener Oliver Forster.

This food offering will be prepared by the expert hands of chef Richard Still and his team, and will be enjoyed in a magical setting amongst the apple trees in the gardens of this beautiful Georgian house.

Co-founder of South West Wine School, Jonathan Reynolds said: “Hayley and I have long been fans of the Deer Park Country House and as a venue for an evening filled with delicious food, wine and music it is almost impossible to beat.

“The gardens with the braai oven offers the prettiest of settings and guests will be in for a culinary treat.”

Over recent years, the estate at the Deer Park Country House has been painstakingly restored to its former magnificence and now predominantly hosts house parties, weddings and corporate events.

For further information on the ‘First of the Summer Wine’ evening as well as the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) courses hosted by the South West Wine School, visit www.southwestwineschool.co.uk

For further information and to book accommodation at a special rate for the evening at the Deer Park Country House visit www.deerpark.co.uk